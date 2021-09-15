Ramgarh: Five persons were charred to death as their car caught fire after a head-on collision with a bus in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident happened at Murbanda in the Rajrappa police station area, they said. The driver of the bus was also critically injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.Also Read - Madras HC Rejects Order on Speed Limit to 120 kmph on Highways, Asks Centre to Issue Fresh Notification

A WagonR car collided head-on with a bus on Ramgarh-Gola Main Road around 8 am, said Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar. Soon after collision, the car caught fire, killing five persons, he said.

The deceased include four adults — two men and two women, and a teenage boy, the officer said. The victims were from Patna and police were find out their addresses and other details, he said. The cause of the accident was being investigated, he added.