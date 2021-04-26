New Delhi: Five coronavirus patients died in a private hospital in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday and their families have alleged that the shortage of medical oxygen had led to the deaths. This is the third such incident in the last 24 hours in the state. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in Five Districts of Haryana. Read Details

Following the deaths, relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the hospital alleging that there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.

"Three patients died in the ICU,while one patient died in the ward. We have limited oxygen supplies. We are repeatedly telling the administration about this and have been sending them reminders," an official of the hospital in Rewari told reporters outside the building.

“We have been sending empty oxygen cylinders to vendors to fill them again. Since 9 am, we have been telling the authorities that we have limited stock,” he said.

The hospital official said that they have a consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders per day. “There are 114 COVID patients admitted in the hospital,” he said.

Narnaul Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as the DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.