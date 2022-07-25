Shimla: At least five people were killed and two others injured on Sunday as the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, officials said. The accident occurred near Satrundi in Tissa tehsil, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to medical college Chamba for treatment.Also Read - 8 Killed, Several Injured in Collision Of Double-Decker Buses On UP's Purvanchal Expressway

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amar Jeet Singh, Manohar, Rajiv Sharma (all from Gurdaspur) and Hem Singh from Chamba.

More details awaited