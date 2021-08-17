Patna: As many as five persons have died and five others are still missing after a boat capsized on the Gandak river in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Monday. Among the dead are two minor children and one woman. The deceased have been identified as Akash Kumar (13), Pawan Kumar (10), Brajesh Gupta, Pushpa Devi, and one other.Also Read - Good News: Bihar CM Announces 11% DA Hike For Govt Employees, Pensioners | Check Details

SDM, Sadar, Upendra Pal Singh: “The victims are on the way to RamJeeta from Kuchaikot to see a fair. There were 10 people on the boat wanting to cross the overflowing Gandak river. As per the preliminary investigation, the river had extremely high waves and the boatmen probably lost control due to strong wind and waves. The boat capsized in the middle of the river. Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall Over Northeast, Sikkim, Bihar Till August 15

“As soon as we learned of the accident, a rescue operation was initiated by the disaster management. The divers managed to retrieve five dead bodies so far,” he said, adding that operations are underway to trace other missing persons. Also Read - Missing Bihar Journalist's Mutilated Body Found After Three Days of Disappearance

In another incident, three minors became victims of electrocution in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday. The children, identified Badal Kumar, Avinash Kumar, and Vishnu Kumar, were admitted to the S.K. Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.

The accident took place due to the negligent attitude of power distribution company officials. The children jumped in a pit without knowing that live wire had fallen into it.

(With IANS inputs)