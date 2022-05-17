Rewari, Haryana: At least 5 people died and 7 others were injured in a road accident on Delhi-Jaipur Highway after a speeding cruiser rammed into a parked truck on Tuesday. Giving details, Sanjeev Kumar, SDM, Bawal told news agency ANI that those 5 people included 2 women, and all of them belong to the same family.Also Read - Pilgrimage Travel on Your Mind? Check Out These 7 Destinations Before Booking Your Tickets

According to him, the people were going to Jaipur from Haridwar after shedding ashes of their grandfather.

Rewari, Haryana | 5 dead & 7 injured in a road accident on Delhi-Jaipur Highway after a speeding cruiser rammed into a parked truck. pic.twitter.com/h8NXOi8sxP — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

“All toral 5 people, including 2 women, aboard the cruiser died in the accident. All belong to same family. They were going to Jaipur from Haridwar after shedding ashes of their grandfather. They were about 17 people. Investigation in the case is on,” Sanjeev Kumar added.