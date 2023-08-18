Home

5 Dead As Portion Of Well Collapses In Jharkhand’s Ranchi

The incident happened in the afternoon after an animal fell into the well.

Ranchi: At least five people died after a portion of a well collapsed at a village in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren told news agency PTI. However, NDRF officials added that the toll is still unknown as the rescue operation was underway. The incident was reported in Piska village, around 70 km from state capital Ranchi.

“My heart is pained by the sad news of the death of five people in a well in Piska village… May God grant peace to the departed souls, and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief,” CM Soren said in a tweet.

In the meantime, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said efforts are underway to rescue the five people trapped inside the well, and that the death toll is not immediately known.

“The incident happened in the afternoon after an animal fell into the well. In an attempt to rescue it, nine people went inside the well, and then a portion caved in,” Ranchi SP (Rural) H B Jama said.

A similar incident was reported on June 21, 2021 when two workers died and two others were injured when an under-construction well collapsed in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

The incident was reported when nine workers were constructing an irrigation well in Dulmi village under Rajrappa police station area, Ramgarh sub-divisional Officer Kirthi Shree G said.

Notably, five workers were engaged in wall work when a chunk of soil caved in, probably due to heavy rain in the area, burying the four others who were working inside the well.

While two of them died on the spot, two others were rescued and admitted to a government hospital. All the workers were Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) card holders.

