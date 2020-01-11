New Delhi: At least five people were killed and several injured after a blast took place at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday.

As per the news agency PTI, the mishap took place at around 11 AM at AIMS Industries Limited, which manufactures industrial and medical grade gases.

While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police official said.

“Multiple fire trucks have been pressed into service. Relief and rescue operations are underway”, he added.