Gandhinagar: Over 130 people lost their lives after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the rescue operation is under full swing while 2 more people are reported missing. Around 177 people have been rescued while 19 people are under treatment.

It is reported that there was a huge rush of people on the ill-fated suspension bridge and there were hundreds of people on the bridge when it snapped.

HERE ARE 5 FACTS ABOUT MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

1. The officials privy to the developments of the past few months concerning the reconstruction work of the suspension bridge and its subsequent reopening on October 26 say that the renovation work was carried out by Oreva, a private trust after getting the government’s tender and the bridge was shut for seven months as reported by NDTV. Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: Reopened Without Fitness Certificate Being Issued, Says Civic Official

2. It is alleged that the company did not take a fitness certificate from the authorities before opening the bridge. Morbi municipal agency chief Sandipsinh Zala told NDTV.

3. “It was a government tender. Oreva group was supposed to give its renovation details and get a quality check before opening the bridge. But it did not do so. The government was not aware of this,” said Zala.

4. A video going viral on social media shows a few people shaking the bridge as if trying to snap the cables. It is claimed that this act was a major trigger for the cracking of the bridge. Though the video has been said to be an old one by a few fact-checkers. It is still uncertain.

5. “The bridge was renovated last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter,” said Brijesh Merja, Minister of State, Labour and Employment as quoted by NDTV.

Addressing the media, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that all administrative teams are involved and a rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.