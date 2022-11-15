5 Family Members Drown In Gujarat’s Narmada Canal In Bid To Save Woman

The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water

5 Family Members Drown In Gujarat's Narmada canal in Bid To Save Woman

Kutch: As many as five people of the same family members drowned in the Narmada Canal in Kutch while they were trying to save a woman from drowning. Reportedly, The woman had slipped into the canal while fetching water. Meanwhile, the police informed that they have recovered all the dead bodies from the canal.

“Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water,” Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI.

The Narmada Canal brings water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam to Gujarat and then into Rajasthan. The main canal has a length of 532 kilometres of which 458 km lies in Gujarat and 74 km in Rajasthan.

Several reports have highlighted the threat Narmada Canal poses due to it slippery slopes, and strong currents of water and algae make it difficult for even good swimmers to negotiate it.