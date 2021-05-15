Thane: At least 11 people were rescued while five others are feared trapped under debris after a slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday. A part of the building came crashing down from the fourth floor on other slabs, trapping people in the process, an official said. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 26, Essential Shops to Open For 3 Hours

The incident took place in a ground-plus four-storey residential building in camp no 1 around 1.40 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents, who were taken to a local hospital for first aid. A team from the Thane Disaster Response Force is at the scene to help firemen remove the debris and rescue five others who are trapped, officials said.

More details awaited…