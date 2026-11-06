5 injured, 1 missing after explosion, fire at Oil India Tank Farm in Dibrugarh

Five workers were injured and one went missing after a fire and explosion at Oil India Limited’s Intermediate Tank Farm in Dibrugarh, during routine maintenance work. Rescue efforts are underway.

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5 injured, 1 missing after explosion, fire at Oil India Tank Farm in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: At least five workers sustained injuries and one was reported to be missing after a fire and explosion occurred at the Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited in Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district on Friday. The explosion occurred when technical work at the facility was underway. As per the preliminary report, the explosion occurred in the crude oil storage section when workers were operating the valve.

Speaking to ANI, Kamal Phukan, Area Manager of Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, said that around five workers sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

“During technical work, a fire broke out and around five people were injured. They have been brought to the Assam Medical College and Hospital here. I have no information about any death,” Phukan said.

In a subsequent statement, Phukan said the incident occurred during routine maintenance work on machinery that was serviced monthly or quarterly.

“There is something today that is regular, something we have to do. There was a thing called Bath Hita in Velpur. There was a machine that was serviced monthly or quarterly. There was an accident. There are 5 people in Assam Medical College, one in Oil Medical College and one whom we have not found yet. Our special team is working to find him, sir,” he said.

The five injured workers have been identified as Tapas Gogoi (40), a resident of Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh; Shailen Gogoi (45); Kumud Gogoi (38); Golap Dutta (58); and Indra Gogoi (40), all residents of Tengakhat.

While five injured workers were admitted to AMCH, another person was reportedly taken to Oil India Hospital for treatment.

One worker remains missing following the explosion. According to preliminary information, the force of the blast threw him away, and efforts are underway to trace him.

According to reports, the injured workers were employed by Mumbai-based Spectron Engineers Private Limited, which had been hired by Oil India Limited for work at the facility.

However, the exact circumstances that led to the fire and explosion are yet to be officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)