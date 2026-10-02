5 killed, 21 injured after truck hits Bolero pickup van on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi expressway near Dhamangaon

Five people were killed and 21 others injured after a truck rammed into a Bolero pickup van on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Amravati district early Friday.

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At least five people were killed and 21 others injured after a truck hit a Bolero pickup van on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Amravati district early Friday. The accident took place at around 12.45 am near Dhamangaon railway on Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway, according to a senior police official. The truck reportedly rammed into the pickup van from behind. Five people died in the crash, while 21 others suffered injuries.

The tempo was carrying devotees who were travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district to Wardha with a Durga idol.

The injured were initially taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital for treatment. They were later referred to Wardha Medical College for further medical care, another official said.

Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam said 21 people were injured in the accident. He said four to five of them were in critical condition, while around 14 to 15 others had suffered minor injuries and were out of danger.

Police have started an investigation to determine how the accident happened. Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.