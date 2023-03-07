Home

News

India

5 Killed, 3 Injured After SUV Runs Over Them in Himachal’s Dharampur

5 Killed, 3 Injured After SUV Runs Over Them in Himachal’s Dharampur

Himachal road accident: The accident took place near a petrol pump in Dharampur. As per eye witnesses, the recklessly driven Innova vehicle hit the pedestrians, mostly daily-wage earners, from behind at around 9 a.m.

Solan: Five people were killed and three others were injured on Tuesdayan SUV hit them while they were walking on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Dharampur town in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. The accident took place near a petrol pump in Dharampur. Some of the victims fell into the gorge with the impact of the accident.

As per eye witnesses, the recklessly driven Innova vehicle hit the pedestrians, mostly daily-wage earners, from behind at around 9 a.m. The injured persons were immediately given primary treatment before they were rushed to the hospital. The vehicle was on its way from Dharampur to Parwanoo.

You may like to read

“The four-wheeler rammed into a queue of nine persons, leaving five dead and three injured,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Rana said, adding that two persons, gravely injured, have been referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

“The deceased persons have been identified as Guddu Yadav, Raja, Nippu, Moti Lal Yadav, Sunny Deval,” police said.

A case has been registered against the accused driver, Rajesh and he has been arrested. Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.