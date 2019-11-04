New Delhi: At least five people were killed and 30 suffered injuries after a luxury bus in which they were travelling in met with an accident at the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Bhor Ghat on Monday.

The mishap took place at around 5 AM when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Garmal point turn in Raigarh district.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Sachin Thorat, Sneha Janardan Patil, Janardan Patil and Sanajay Shivaji Rakshay. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nearly 11 ambulances were pressed into service for Garmal point near Borghat. Speaking to a portal, Suprintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite asserted that the police were engaged in rescue operations and were trying to ascertain if more people were trapped in the bus.

Four days ago, 28 people were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus, carrying over 58 passengers veered off the road on Mahabaleshwar Poladpur state highway in Raigad district.