5 killed as ambulance carrying body from Jaipur crashes into parked pickup on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki

Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a body from Jaipur crashed into a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday morning.

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5 killed as ambulance carrying body from Jaipur crashes into parked pickup on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki (Image: AI generated)

Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a dead person’s body rammed into a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Saturday morning. The accident took place around 6.30 am near Gherawan village, under the Subeha police station area. The ambulance was travelling from Jaipur in Rajasthan with a body when it crashed into the pickup from behind.

According to police, all five people travelling in the ambulance died in the accident. They were taken to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Purvanchal Expressway accident: What happened?

The ambulance was carrying a body from Jaipur to its destination in eastern India when the accident occurred near kilometre 53.3 of the expressway. Initial reports said the vehicle hit a pickup that was stationary on the road. The impact was severe, leaving the ambulance badly damaged.

Police, emergency personnel and the expressway patrol team reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. The injured occupants were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

The pickup was also damaged in the collision, but no injuries among its occupants were reported, according to local media reports.

Who were the five people killed?

According to reports published by local media, the victims included people from Rajasthan and West Bengal.

They have been identified as: Aminur Haq, 40, from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Rupik, 50, from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Maqbool Khan, 62, from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Hari Om Yogi, 33, from Alwar, Rajasthan, Alam, the ambulance driver from West Bengal

The five were travelling with the body when the accident took place. Police informed the victims’ families after establishing their identities.

Did the ambulance driver fall asleep?

Some reports have said that there is a possibility that the ambulance driver may have dozed off during the journey. However, police have not officially confirmed this as the cause of the accident. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision, including how the ambulance hit the stationary pickup.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway following the accident, while police continued the investigation.

Police launch investigation

Police and expressway safety teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were sent for the necessary legal formalities, and the authorities began contacting the victims’ families.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be established.