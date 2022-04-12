New Delhi: At least five persons were killed and several others injured after a speeding express train run them over in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district late on Monday night. The incident took place when a few passengers in the Secunderabad-Guwahati express train pulled the chain and tried to cross over the other track. They came under the Bhubaneswar- Mumbai (Konark Express) train coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track. Five people died on the spot.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Has a Brush With Death as Speeding Rajdhani Train Crushes His Bike In Mumbai| WATCH

According to Srikakulam Superintendent of police (SP), “Someone in Guwahati express had pulled the chain and the train stopped and five people got down and were crossing the track. At that time Konark express was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, these people were hit by the train and died on spot.” Also Read - Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailment | A Loud Sound...Everything Went Blank: Survivors Recount Horror

The police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased persons. The bodies will be sent for the post-mortem, the police added. Also Read - NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3393 Posts Before Nov 6. Check Eligibility and Other Details

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over death of passengers. CM Reddy has directed officials to take stock of the situation. The CMO has been directed to coordinate with officials to provide the highest aid to the injured.

The Chief Minister has been briefed about the situation and is personally monitoring the rescue operations.

It may be recalled that in November 2013 a speeding passenger train ran over passengers in Bokaro Express waiting on a adjacent track after rumours spread that S-1 compartment of the (Alappuzha-Dhanbadh) Bokaro express they were in had caught fire, leaving nine persons dead, including three of family and one suffered injuries at Gotlam East Cabin area in Vizianagaram district.