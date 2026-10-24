5 killed, several injured in accidental blast during road construction in Andhra’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The blast occurred at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal during rock blasting for road expansion.

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5 killed, several injured in accidental blast during road construction in Andhra’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district | Image: X

Andhra Pradesh Explosion: A tragic incident has surfaced in Andhra Pradesh, where at least five people lost their lives and several others are reported to be injured after explosive material misfired during road-widening work on Saturday. The incident took place in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Hindustan Times reported, citing a police official. The accidental blast occurred at Pinakota village during rock blasting for road expansion.

“A special device equipped with gelatin sticks was used for the blasting of rocks for the road expansion works on the ghat road. However, the equipment misfired during the explosion,” HT quoted the police official.

As per reports, the blast was so intense that it destroyed two vehicles. “The driver and three workers died in the accident. A teacher who was going in the opposite direction also lost his life,” the police officer told HT.

After getting information, local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The identities of the deceased workers are yet to be established.

The incident has again highlighted safety concerns over the use of explosives at work sites. More details about the blast and the investigation are awaited.