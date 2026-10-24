5 members of same family killed as car rams into trolley in Rajasthan’s Churu, 7-month-old girl survives

Five members of the same family were killed after their car collided with a trolley near Dadrewa-Nyangli in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Saturday. A seven-month-old girl survived the accident.

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5 members of same family killed as car rams into trolley in Rajasthan’s Churu, 7-month-old girl survives | Image: X

Churu Accident: Five members of the same family were killed after their car rammed into a trolley in the Sadulpur area on Saturday. The family was traveling from Somsiser village in Taranagar to visit the goddess at Gogamedi when their vehicle collided with the trolley. The accident was so severe that all five family members in the car died on the spot. A seven-month-old girl, however, survived the tragic accident. The deceased were reportedly residents of Somsiser village in the Taranagar area.

A police team arrived at the accident site after receiving a distress call about the mishap and began rescue operation. Cops took the bodies and the child to the Sadulpur Sub-District Hospital. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem procedure. Official information regarding the identities of the deceased and the circumstances of the accident is currently awaited.

The dreadful road mishap took place near Dadrewa and Nyangli villages in the Sadulpur area on Saturday morning. The people in the car hailed from Somsiser village and were heading towards Gogamedi.

Police have lodged a case, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

5 killed in accidental blast during road construction in Andhra Pradesh

In a separate incident, at least five people lost their lives and several others are reported to be injured after explosive material misfired during road-widening work on Saturday. The incident took place in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Hindustan Times reported, citing a police official. The accidental blast occurred at Pinakota village during rock blasting for road expansion.

“A special device equipped with gelatin sticks was used for the blasting of rocks for the road expansion works on the ghat road. However, the equipment misfired during the explosion,” HT quoted the police official.

As per reports, the blast was so intense that it destroyed two vehicles. “The driver and three workers died in the accident. A teacher who was going in the opposite direction also lost his life,” the police officer told HT.

As part of the road construction work, workers installed a special explosive device containing gelatin to remove large boulders from road. However, the device malfunctioned during detonation, killing the workers. The identities of the deceased workers are yet to be established.

More details about the blast and the investigation are awaited.