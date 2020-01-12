New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday detained five men for allegedly creating a ruckus by raising anti-NRC slogans at the ongoing book fair at Pragati Maidan.

The five people are supposedly a part of a theatre group called ‘Asmita Theatre Group’ in the national capital.

The men were detained after they shouted slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4 pm and the public there opposed it.

Delhi Police: Information was received around 1600 hrs that some persons were raising anti-NRC slogans at Pragati Maidan. Five persons associated with Asmita Theatre Group were detained and later released at 1820 hours. pic.twitter.com/K4LpHRRyfw — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

The five men were taken to Tilak Marg police station and released at 6.20 pm, a police officer said.

Ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed on December 11, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.