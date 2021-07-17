Thiruvananthapuram: Five more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the state, taking the total reported cases of the infection to 35, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. Of these, 11 are active cases and the new infections include a minor, she said. One of the positive cases was reported from Ernakulam, the minister said and added that the person concerned was a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram. Till now, all the cases of Zika have been reported from the state capital.Also Read - Heartbreaking: Hit by Covid Distress, Paralysed Kerala Street Singer Puts up Ad to Sell His Kidney & Liver

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Alappuzha and the Microbiology Lab at Coimbatore, the minister said in a release.

On Friday, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

(With inputs from agency)