BEWARE! Here Are 5 Most Dangerous Online Money-Stealing Scams You Should Stay Safe From

Online scams have become very common. Know about the five most dangerous money-stealing online scams in India that you should beware of.

Dangerous Online Scams To Stay Safe From

New Delhi: With every passing day, we are getting closer to technology and internet has become a necessity for our daily requirements. However, every coin has two sides to it and just how internet and technology has its advantages and benefits, there is a flip side to it also; the biggest drawback and a rather dangerous one, is online scams. With the increased use of internet and technology, there has been a rapid increase in online scams and hacking that has cost people lakhs of rupees; cases of cyber crime in terms of hacking occur every day in some city of India. Read more to know the five most dangerous and common online money-stealing scams that you must stay safe from or else you might end up losing a lot of your money, sometimes all the money in your bank account..

Here are five headings regarding the most dangerous online money-stealing scams

1. Updating Your Bank Details Online Scam

One of the most common online scams is where the criminals ask you to ‘update your bank details’ in a particular platform like your AADHAAR Card, your PAN Card, Passport or a similar identity proof that requires bank details. In case you receive such a message, always remember that no bank in India will ask its customers about updating their personal details for any platform; such a message is a scam and is aimed at stealing your money.

2. Update Details By Clicking On This Link Online Scam

Another very common online money-stealing scam to which most people fall prey is the ‘update details by clicking on this link’ scam. Here, scammers may send you a text or WhatsApp message and in that message there will be a link; the criminals will ask you to update all your bank details by clicking on the link given to you. Remember that this is a scam and by updating details on a random link, how ever genuine it may look, you will give away your confidential details to the criminals who would then misuse them to steal your money.

3. Updating KYC Details Online Scam

Telecom services and online payment portals are among the many platforms that ask customers for their KYC (Know Your Customer) details. However, criminals use this as an excuse and pose to be from one of the above-mentioned platforms who needs the KYC details or else the customer’s number/account may be blocked. Please not that the platforms never share such messages for KYC details and this is a scam you must stay safe from.

4. Free Gift Offers With Short Deadlines Online Scam

Free gifts and coupons are something we all enjoy and the scammers use this as a means to steal away our money. There have been multiple cases where links and messages are sent to people saying they are eligible to avail coupon codes, offers and/or free gifts if they click on a particular link or send their mobile number/bank details. The free gifts’ is an excuse to entice you and then take away your hard-earned money.

5. Debit Card/Account Will Get Blocked Online Scam

Another common and dangerous online money-stealing scam is where the scammers inform you that if you do not send your bank details or click on a particular link, your bank account may get blocked or that your debit card will cease to operate. Innocent people are swayed by this ‘scary’ alert which actually is nothing but a way to dupe them; such messages are meant to be ignored, people must not share their personal details like phone number, date of birth, PAN Card number and/or bank details.

