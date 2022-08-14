5 Most Powerful Militaries In The World: As the world is witnessing the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict that has been going on for more than five months now, there have been reports of the latest, different kinds of weapons being used by both sides, mainly Russia. Also, there is the China-Taiwan tussle that is feared to escalate into a military engagement. No doubt that the world needs peace and cordial relations among the states, but sometimes, an armed conflict becomes inevitable and that is when the different wings of any country’s military get into action.Also Read - India Hid Russian Origin Of Shipped Fuel And That ‘Bothers’ USA: RBI Deputy Governor

No beating around the bush but a brutal fact, we need highly efficient militaries and the most advanced weapons to keep ourselves safe and secure from any external aggression. No doubt that the world needs peace and cordial relations among the states, but sometimes, an armed conflict becomes inevitable and that is when the different wings of any country's military get into action. As the world is witnessing the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been going on for more than four months now, there have been reports of the latest, different kinds of weapons being used by both sides, mainly Russia.

This has given rise to curiosity among the laypersons about which and how many countries in the world are “enjoying” the status of being among the top militaries in the world. In simple terms, which country is possessing the deadliest and most devastating weapons and most powerful armed forces and firepower. Also Read - WATCH: American Singer Mary Millben Chants Aarti 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'

So, we decided to compile and present to you a list of Top 5 military powers in the world and India’s place in it. Check it out!

1. United States of America

Active Soldiers: 1.3 million

Annual Budget: $770 billion

Total Aircraft Strength: 13,247

Total Armored Combat Vehicles: 45,193

Tanks: 6612

Self-propelled Artillery: 1498

Towed Artillery: 1339

Rocket Projectors: 1366

Navy Fleet Forces: 484

Aircraft Carriers: 11

Helicopter Carriers: 9

Submarines: 68

The United States is arguably the most powerful and strongest army in the world. It has the third-largest army in terms of active soldiers and it is also the one that invests the most in the armed forces with the annual defence budget being 770 billion dollars, while China, the second country that invests the most, has a budget of 250 billion. Technologically too, the United States enjoys a big advantage over every other country.

2. Russia

Active Soldiers: 850,000

Annual Budget: $154 billion

Total Aircraft Strength: 4,173 aircraft

Total Armored Combat Vehicles: 30,122

Tanks: 12,420

Self-propelled Artillery: 6574

Towed Artillery: 7571

Rocket Projectors: 3391

Navy Fleet Forces: 605

Aircraft Carriers: 1

Helicopter Carriers: 0

Submarines: 70

As of March 2022, Russia has the second most powerful military force in the world. Russia was a part of the Soviet Union, officially the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), a country that spanned much of Eurasia from 1922 to 1991 till its dissolution. Russia is one of those few countries that produce their own military equipment. Russia has the largest number of tanks and rocket projectors among all the armies in the world.

3. China

Active Soldiers: 2 million

Annual Budget: $250 billion

Total Aircraft Strength: 3,285 aircraft

Total Armored Combat Vehicles: 35,000

Tanks: 5250

Self-propelled Artillery: 4120

Towed Artillery: 1734

Rocket Projectors: 3160

Navy Fleet Forces: 777

Aircraft Carriers: 2

Helicopter Carriers: 1

Submarines: 79

If we go by the number of active military personnel, then China is at the top. This comes as no surprise given the fact that China is the most populous in the world. China also has the second-highest annual defence budget, behind only the United States. China has made great progress in recent years. According to experts, the Chinese army will become even stronger in the coming decades.

4. India

Active Soldiers: 1.4 million

Annual Budget: $49.6 billion

Total Aircraft Strength: 2,182 aircraft

Total Armored Combat Vehicles: 12,000

Tanks: 4614

Self-propelled Artillery: 100

Towed Artillery: 3311

Rocket Projectors: 1338

Navy Fleet Forces: 295

Aircraft Carriers: 1

Helicopter Carriers: 0

Submarines: 17

The modern Indian Army came into being in 1947 after freedom from the United Kingdom. Indian armed forces inherited part of the war power of Great Britain. The Indian military has fought wars with neighbours China and Pakistan. The main missions of the Indian Army include peacekeeping and border patrol in anti-terrorist operations.

5. Japan

Active Soldiers: 240,000

Annual Budget: $47 billion

Total Aircraft Strength: 1,449 aircraft

Total Armored Combat Vehicles: 5,500

Tanks: 1004

Self-propelled Artillery: 214

Towed Artillery: 480

Rocket Projectors: 99

Navy Fleet Forces: 155

Aircraft Carriers: 0

Helicopter Carriers: 4

Submarines: 21

Japan ranks fifth among the most powerful armies in the world in spite of ranking 19 in the number of active soldiers among armies around the world. This is due to the high investment in technology and advanced training. Currently, the Japanese constitution prohibits the country from waging war to resolve international disputes.

(The data used is updated till March 31, 2022. Data credit: naijaxtreme.com and globalfirepower.com)