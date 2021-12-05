New Delhi: India on Sunday detected its fifth case of Omicron variant while results of several other samples sent for genome sequencing are awaited. Out of the five cases, the latest one is of a man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania and was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) after he was found positive on arrival at the national capital. All the Omicron-infected individuals are males and no uniform age pattern has been recorded so far. Out of the five infected patients, one of them was not vaccinated as well. Meanwhile, what has remained common in all these cases is that all of them have mild or no symptoms.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Match Today Updates: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Solid as India Lead New Zealand by 405 Runs at LUNCH; Ajaz Patel Picks 12-For at Wankhede