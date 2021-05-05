Dehradun: Five patients on Wednesday lost their lives in a Roorkee hospital due to oxygen shortage, Haridwar District Magistrate informed. Haridwar District Administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and constituted a committee to investigate this incident. Also Read - 5 Kota Friends Turn Their Luxury Cars Into 'Emergency Hospital' to Provide Oxygen to Critical Patients

“85-bedded COVID-19 private hospital in Azadnagar, Roorkee on Monday late night, ran out of oxygen and the hospital management made arrangements for 20 cylinders in a hurry but at 4 am the oxygen ran out again by the time oxygen was arranged again, 5 patients died,” said Haridwar District Magistrate.

As Covid-19 cases surge, several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.

Uttarakhand reported 5,058 new COVID cases and 67 deaths on Monday, officials said. Maximum 2,034 cases were reported in Dehradun district, 1,002 in Haridwar, 767 in Nainital, 323 in Pauri, 283 in Udham Singh Nagar, 135 in Almoda, 104 in Champawat, they said.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the state went up to 1,56,859, while 1,12,265 patients recovered. There were currently 39,031 active cases in the state as of Monday. The death toll stood at 2,213.