Ambala: Five persons, including three children, were killed when they got buried under the debris of a wall when it collapsed on them at Ambala cantonment late Friday night. One girl was injured in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased were said to be labourers and their children. The incident happened at a time when the victims were sleeping and the wall, all of a sudden collapsed. Upon receiving the information, the Fire Department personnel and police rushed to the spot.

The five victims were to taken to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead. The young girl, who suffered injuries, has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.

As per a Zee News report, the deceased have been identified as Tasleem (43), Bala Swami (22), Amit (12), Sujeet (7) and Babu (5). After the incident, Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij met the families of the victims and has ordered an inquiry on the accident.

The police is now investigating the matter.