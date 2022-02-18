New Delhi: Nearly 5.1 per cent of school students in the 13-15 age group surveyed were found to consume tobacco, according to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey-4 (GYTS-4). The GYTS-4 survey was released by Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. The survey revealed that 5.1 per cent of the 3,765 school students surveyed were found to be tobacco customers.Also Read - Women Whose Grandfathers Began Smoking Before Puberty Have More Body Fat: Study

According to the survey, 7.8 per cent of the children in families come into contact with second-hand smoking and 22 per cent of children in public places. As per the survey, 63 per cent of cigarette smokers and 70 per cent of current bidi smokers of the minors bought the banned substance from paan shops or other stores. The sale of tobacco is banned for minors under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) 2003.

The survey also revealed that 75 per cent of the children were aware of the harmful effects of using tobacco.

The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) is a self-administered, school-based survey of students in grades associated with 13 to 15 years of age designed to enhance the capacity of countries to monitor tobacco use among youth and to guide the implementation and evaluation of tobacco prevention and control programmes. The GYTS uses a standard methodology for constructing the sampling frame, selecting schools and classes, preparing questionnaires, following consistent field procedures, and using consistent data management procedures for data processing and analysis.