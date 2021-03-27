Dehradun: At a time when the coronavirus cases are rising across the country, a five-star resort near Rishikesh has turned COVID hotspot after 31 staffers working there tested positive for the infection over the past three days. As a preventive measure, the resort will be shut for the next few days, authorities said. As per updates, there were 140 guests staying at the luxury hotel. Apart from this resort, another Art of Living ashram in Rishikesh also reported three Covid-19 cases in a day. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Recovers From Coronavirus, Uncle Randhir Confirms, 'He is Alright'

Speaking to Times of India, sub divisional magistrate of Narendra Nagar, Yukta Mishra said the Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa in Rishikesh’s Byasi area will remain closed for sanitisation for the next 48 hours. Also Read - 'Get Well Soon Paaji' - Wishes Pour in on Twitter After Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As per updates, the resort started testing its staff after a senior administrator tested positive for the infection. Nearly 100 staffers of the resort have been tested so far, of which 31 were found infected. “Reports of over 80 samples collected from the resort are still pending,” additional chief medical officer of Tehri, Dr Jagdish Joshi told TOI. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Puts Himself Under Home Quarantine

Over 22 tourists from Gujarat who had come in a bus on a 15-day tour of north India via Pushkar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mathura and Haridwar had tested positive for the virus on March 23.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a time when Haridwar is preparing for Kumbh which will see a huge gathering of devotees. It is being seen as cause of concern for the state government.

At this critical time, the Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a coronavirus vaccination certificate with them. Kumbh mela is scheduled to begin on April 1.