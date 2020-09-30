New Delhi: All 32 accused, including several BJP leaders, in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The 28-year-old case was related to the destruction of Babri Masjid that stood on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. Also Read - 'UP CM Must Resign,' Says Priyanka Gandhi as Congress Launches Protests Over Hathras Gangrape Case

Chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' could be heard outside the court as special CBI judge SK Yadav presented the verdict.

Those acquitted in the case include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others. They had attended the proceeding via video conferencing as the court had directed them to be present at the hearing.

Here are the 5 striking remarks from the historic verdict:

1. ‘Evidence against the accused are not strong enough.’

2. Babri Mosque demolition incident was not pre-planned.

3. Anti-social elements tried to demolish the structure, the accused persons were in fact trying to save the Babri structure.

4. Video recordings submitted as evidence was tampered with.

5. Audio of the speech is not clear.

Notably, the Delhi Police is on a tight vigil in the national capital since morning today in view of the historic judgement that may draw protest from the religious section.