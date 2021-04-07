Dehradun: A group of five students and 7 teachers at the reputed Doon School in Dehradun have tested positive for coronavirus. All the students who belong to Class 9 at Doon School have now been quarantined at the premises of the residential school. As per updates, the rest of the Class 9 students have been sent to their homes. Also Read - Coronavirus New Symptoms: Second Wave Brings 3 New Signs of COVID-19 That Must Not be Taken Lightly

The details have been confirmed by Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav and informed that the administration is taking precautionary steps to tackle the situation in the school.

"As per the instructions issued by the government, Doon School is ensuring compliance with all necessary steps and protective measures. The school had implemented its action plan for all its students, teachers, staff under the care of the residential doctor to prevent the pandemic spread," the official said.

Moreover, the district magistrate said that all staff members and students will undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. "Those who tested positive have been quarantined and are adhering to the government guidelines. Contact tracing of those who came in contact with them has been initiated," he added.

Uttarakhand reported 791 new Covid-19 positive cases including 303 cases in Dehradun and 185 cases in Haridwar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,602.

After these students tested positive, the school has now started a contact tracing exercise to detect a further spread of Covid-19 at the Doon School premises.

(With inputs from ANI)