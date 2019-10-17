New Delhi: All security agencies, including Uttar Pradesh ATS, have been put under high alert following reports of five terrorists entering India via Nepal, sources said. Security agencies have intercepted the conversation of five suspects who were seen in Gorakhpur. Ther were planning some strikes during Diwali, sources said.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 that guaranteed special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, several alerts have been sounded. There are reports of militant camps being reactivated as Balakot as well. Several incidents of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have been reported. On the other hand, drones coming from the Pakistani side are reportedly dropping arms at various locations in Punjab.

Defence bases in Jammu and Punjab are put under oranger alert — the second-highest alert after a red alert.

One apple trader from Punjab was on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. This is the third such incident in three days time. According to news agency ANI, two Punjab-based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at by terrorists in Trenz area of Shopian at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries, while Sanjeev is stated to be in a critical condition.

On Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, killed an apple truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday. The trucker was driving an apple-laden truck and had come to one orchard to collect the consignment. The orchard owner, who tried to save him, too, was beaten up by the terrorists.

In September, alerts were issued over Jaish-e-Mohammed preparing a special squad to target PM Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval.