Shimla: Over five workers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Friday. As per latest updates from police, the incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa Bhuntar after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told news agency PTI that two ambulances have also been sent to the spot and further details are awaited. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 26, Essential Shops to Open For 3 Hours

As per the report, the tunnel was being constructed by NHPC. The NHPC Limited is an Indian government hydropower board under the ownership of the union Ministry of Power. Also Read - Himachal Imposes Lockdown-like Curbs; Suspends Public Transport, Shops to Open For Only 3 Hours