Gurugram: Five wanted inter-state criminals were arrested by the Crime Branch unit of Gurugram police from Mokalwas village near KMP flyover here. Notably, the nabbed culprits were involved in more than a dozen cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping and snatching, police revealed. One revolver, 8 live cartridges and a Mahindra Scorpio car were recovered from the criminals' possession.

According to the police, the accused were arrested from Mokalwas village near KMP flyover in Gurugram on Friday after a tip-off. Disclosing this on Saturday, police said that a bounty of Rs 25,000 had been fixed on one criminal and Rs 5,000 each on three other criminals.

Earlier, the police had arrested six criminals of the gang.

The accused were identified as Ankit alias Kali, Amarjeet of Jind, Ajit alias Jeetu of Hisar, Mohit of Sonipat and Monu of Rewari district.

“The Haryana police had fixed a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Ankit and Rs 5,000 each on Ajit, Mohit and Monu. All the arrested accused were abitual offenders and have served jail terms several times in the past,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

During interrogation, the accused had disclosed that on November 15 they attacked the family members of a former sarpanch of Bamdoli village in which incident around four people sustained critical injuries.

(With agency inputs)