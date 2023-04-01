Home

5-Year-Old Boy Hacked To Death During Violent Clash Between 2 Families In Kerala’s Thrissur

Police said there was a long-standing dispute between the families of the two migrant workers.

Identified as Najirul Islam, the deceased was the son of Badur Islam and Najma, migrant workers from Assam.

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a violent clash between families of two migrant workers in Kerala’s Thrissur. In the incident, the victim’s mother, Najima Kattoo, and one other worker sustained grievous injuries.

According to police, the scuffle broke out between the two families on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning and the little boy was stabbed with a weapon during the clashes.

Police further added that there was a long-standing dispute between the families of the two migrant workers.

Identified as Najirul Islam, the deceased was the son of Badur Islam and Najma, migrant workers from Assam.

The accused who stabbed the child to death was tied up by other workers and handed over to Varantharappilly Police.

Badur Islam and his wife Najma work in a company in Mupliyam that manufactures floor tiles. They came to Kerala a month ago.

While Najima is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Govt Medical College Hospital, Siraj Islam is undergoing treatment at Pudukkad Taluk Hospital.

While Najima is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Govt Medical College Hospital, Siraj Islam is undergoing treatment at Pudukkad Taluk Hospital.