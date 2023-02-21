Home

5-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad, Horrific Video Emerges

Notably, this is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states.

Notably, this is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states.

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday. The incident has been captured by a CCTV camera. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Gangadhar, the boy’s father and a security guard, had taken him to his workplace and the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone. Reports suggest that the child was already dead when he was taken to the hospital and a case has been registered at the local police station regarding the incident.

Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs: Watch Video

Horrifying n sorry for the video. Pradeep,4YO boy mauled to death by stray dogs on Sunday, 19th Feb afternoon at Amberpet #Hyderabad.

Boy’s father, security guard took him to his workplace, dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead pic.twitter.com/IlLjrqCobZ — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) February 21, 2023

The father of the victim said the boy sustained injuries and passed away before reaching the hospital. The video captured on CCTV showed the boy walking on a street when three dogs came running and attacked him.

“We’ve been trying to tackle the street dog menace in our municipalities. We’ve created animal care centres, animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we’ll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated,” Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said.

We've been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centres, animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family & we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incident are not repeated: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao pic.twitter.com/O6BJxk2j9F — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Notably, this is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states. One such incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh when a seven-year-old boy was attacked by street dogs in Saharanpur district on Saturday.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said the boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him. The family members of the boy said the stray dogs kept biting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely. The locals chased the dogs away, and took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

In yet another incident in January this year, one Swiggy delivery executive died due to injuries he received on jumping off the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area.

Another seven-month-old infant was mauled to death by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida in October last year. The parents of the infant, who work as labourers, were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the dogs attacked the boy.

