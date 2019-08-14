New Delhi: A five-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside the washroom of a school in south Delhi’s GK-2 area.

The accused, identified as Picha Muthu (45), is a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji, police said. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The matter came to known after the minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Muthu, who has been working as a sweeper in the school for nearly 20 years.

Further, a medical examination of the assault victim, conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, also confirmed that the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault, a senior police officer told PTI.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Statements of the victim and the mother were recorded. CCTV footage and digital video recorder have also been seized, they added.