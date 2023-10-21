Home

News

50 Children And Women Fall Ill After Eating Gol Gappa In Koderma, Jharkhand

50 Children And Women Fall Ill After Eating Gol Gappa In Koderma, Jharkhand

After consuming 'gol gappa' the children and women had complications like vomiting and diarrhea and were diagnosed with bacterial infection, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where they are under observation for 24 hours.

Children And Women Fall Ill after having gol gappa (Representational image: Pexels)

Ranchi: About 50 children and women fell sick in Jharkhand’s Koderma due to suspected food poisoning after eating ‘gol gappa’ from a roadside vendor, a health official said on Saturday. About 40 children and 10 women suffered from food poisoning after consuming ‘gol gappa’ from a street vendor at Gosain Tola under Lokai panchayat on Friday evening, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Koderma told PTI.

Trending Now

After consuming ‘gol gappa’ the children and women had complications like vomiting and diarrhea and were diagnosed with bacterial infection, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where they are under observation for 24 hours.

You may like to read

The children are in the age group of 9 to 15 years, and their condition is stable, he said, adding that the remaining food items of the vendor have been confiscated and samples have been sent to Ranchi for testing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES