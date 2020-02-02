New Delhi: A day after a man fired shots at Shaheen Bagh where people are holding protests against the amendments to the citizenship law, a counter-protest broke out demanding immediate clearance of the road blocked since December 15.

A 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, triggering panic. The man was later taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident. However, the protesters were unmoved and said that they won’t stop their protest until the government revokes the amendment which allows citizenship to non-Muslim (Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, Buddhist) migrants fleeing religious persecution in neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.

Earlier, right-wing outfit Hindu Sena had threatened that the area would be cleared on February 2 as they would take out a pro-CAA rally.

“Millions of people are inconvenienced by the closure of the Shaheen Bagh road on the pretext of anti-CAA protests. Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of anti-India voices. This protest is going on under the office of Popular Front of India (an organisation accused of inciting violence]. This organisation is affiliated with the terrorist organisation SIMI,” the Hindu Sena had threatened earlier.

However, the protest was called off late on Saturday night.