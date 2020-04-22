New Delhi: With 50 death cases in the last 24 hours, India is surging ahead in the chart of the leading countries as far as the coronavirus tally is concerned. Also Read - On 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Let's Flood The World With Optimism, Hope, And Action

1. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 19,984.

2. The total cases in India include 15,474 active cases while 3,870 have either been cured or discharged. One patient has migrated. The total number of cases also includes 77 foreign nationals.

3. The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation.

4. Mumbai: An assistant police inspector deployed at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for COVID19. Her 6 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at a quarantine centre.

5. Delhi’s Azadpur Market reported its first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday when a 57-yr-old seller died. Some sellers say, “The block (where his shop was) is sealed, no one is there. Sellers at that side have asked that their shops be barricaded and no one was allowed to come there unnecessarily”.

6. 64 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 AM. Total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths: State Health Department: Rajasthan Health Department

7. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID19, tweeted PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Earth Day 2020.

8. “What is suspected COVID? I’ve written a letter to Maharashtra CM that entry of patients is done as ‘suspected COVID’ but their swab isn’t taken on time and after their death, their body is released as ‘suspected COVID’. I’ve also sent two case papers to CM. There are around 100 such cases,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

9. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked officials of border districts to screen truck drivers and their helpers entering the state.

10. Maharashtra tops the tally with 251 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 90, Madhya Pradesh at 76, Delhi at 47, Rajasthan at 25, Telangana at 23 and Andhra Pradesh at 22.

(With Agency Inputs)