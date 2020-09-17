New Delhi: The Indian Railways is gearing up for the government’s route to remodelling of trains and railway station through a “first-of-its-kind” public-private partnership (PPP). The new initiative will tap into the “potential of huge unmet demand in passenger business”, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: 20 Pairs of Clone Trains to be Run from September 21

The private sector investment in the Railways is valued at about Rs 30,000 crore.

It brings first of its kind initiative in a country where private entities will source and operate modern technology trains for undertaking passenger business, using Indian Railways' infrastructure, Kant said during a briefing.

“We’re looking at 109 Origin Destination pairs, divided into 12 clusters requiring 151 trains. They’re being taken up for transparent competitive bidding and some most attractive routes, based on huge unmet demand, will be put out to run premium passenger services,” the NITI Aayog CEO stated.

Notably, the central government is planning to introduce a ‘golden share’ for the redevelopment of nearly 50 railway stations across India.

“This creates a win-win situation for Indian Railways as well as investors, by tapping into the potential of huge unmet demand in the passenger business,” Kant adding that a request for quotation has already been floated and the due date for applications is 7th October this year.

“Very confident that it’ll bring in investments in India for the modern technology of Railways, from across the world,” he said.

The Indian government has already announced the privatisation of three airports recently by leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports to the Adani Group. The three airports added to the list of six that were owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).