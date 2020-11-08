New Delhi: At least 50 terrorists from Pakistan are ready with their gear and camping at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) right opposite Machil Sector where the Indian Army broke into an encounter to foil an attempted infiltration on Sunday. Also Read - 3 Terrorists Gunned Down as Army Thwarts Major Infiltration Bid in J&K; 4 Soldiers Killed

Intelligence reports sourced by Zee News stated that that the terrorists, stationed on the Kel, Tejiyan and Sardari launch pads on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, are associated with terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Also Read - 'To Whoever Says Jammu And Kashmir is on Sale...' Jitendra Singh Hits Out at Gupkar Alliance

It has also been said that the Pakistan Army has been rigorously trying to push these terrorists across the border to India. Also Read - Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC, IB in J&K’s Poonch, Kathua Districts

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) teams lost four the lives of soldiers during an encounter in the Machil Sector.

A joint patrol team of the two forces had detected suspicious movement of heavily armed unidentified persons at Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of November 7 and 8, a defence spokesperson said this morning.

The defence spokesperson added that the terrorists were intercepted and contact with them was established. An exchange of fire took place and one terrorist was eliminated. An AK rifle and two bags of ammunition were recovered from the site.

Subsequently, two more terrorists were neutralised in the area. However, a Captain and three other soldiers died in the operation.