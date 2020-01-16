New Delhi: A 50-year-old man on Thursday committed suicide by jumping on the tracks at the Dwarka Mor station on the blue-line of Delhi Metro. The police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the man.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Delhi Metro, the incident took place at around 10 AM on Platform 1 of the Dwarka Mor station. The incident caused a brief delay of services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk.

Blue Line Update Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/Cwtf4kk0Fu — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 16, 2020

However, soon after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted saying that services on all lines were functioning normally.

The blue line is the longest and one the busiest lines on the Delhi Metro network, ferrying hoards of passengers from Delhi’s Dwarka to Noida and Ghaziabad in NCR region of Uttar Pradesh.