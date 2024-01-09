Home

500 Female Students In Haryana Accuse Professor Of Sexual Harassment, Write To CM, PM Modi

500 female students in Haryana have accused their professor of sexual harassment and have written a letter to PM Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding his suspension and an inquiry.

500 Students Claim Sexual Harassment by Professor (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Crime against women is a major issue across the world and multiple cases of sexual harassment are reported each day. In India too, this is a big problem but in today’s times, the reporting of these cases has gone up indicating the women’s strength to fight and report against the crime they have faced. In a similar incident, five hundred women who are students of the Chaudhary Devi Lal University n Sirsa, Haryana have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The female students have claimed that a professor at the university has harassed them sexually and so they demand his suspension and an inquiry in the matter.

500 Students Accuse Professor Of Sexual Harassment

As mentioned earlier, five hundred female college students from Sirsa, Haryana have written to PM Modi and Haryana CM Khattar, alleging sexual harassment by a professor at Chaudhary Devi Lal University. According to a report by NDTV, the students have accused the professor of ‘filthy and obscene acts’ where he calls the girls to his office, then takes them to a bathroom and ‘touches private parts and (does) obscene things with us’. On protesting, the women were told that they would have to face ‘very bad’ consequences. It has been revealed in the letter that this has been going on ‘for many months’ and just because he (professor) gives an impression of have a high-character, no fingers have been raised on him and he has not been held accountable till date.

The letter also states that when the girls approached the Vice Chancellor, he threatened to expel the students because the professor is ‘a person of immense political influence.’ The letter claims that to suppress the issue, the VC also reportedly tried to offer better marks in both written and practical exams, to the students.

Female Students Write Letter To CM, PM Modi

The women have written all details in a letter and have sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office and to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The copy of the letter has also been sent to the university’s VC Dr Ajmer Singh Malik, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Haryana Governor Banaru Dattatreya and Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission of Women. Select media organisations and senior state government officials have also got a copy of the letter.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) To Probe Matter

According to the police, a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the matter and Shrikant Jadhav, the Additional Director General of Police has said, “We immediately constituted the SIT under IPS officer Deepti Garg. (The SIT) is taking statements. It has already taken statements from many people.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.