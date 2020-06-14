New Delhi: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that 500 railways coaches will be given to Delhi to address the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients. “In view of the shortages of beds, Centre has decided to provide 500 railways coaches to the government if Delhi. These coaches will add 8,000 beds in Delhi for corona patients and will be equiped with all the facilities to fight the deadly virus”, tweeted the Home Minister. Also Read - Salman Khan's Veergati co-Star Pooja Dadwal Asks Him For Help After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms

He also stated that corona testing will be doubled in the capital city in the next 2 days. "To combat the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, testing for coronavirus will be doubled in the next couple of days, and after six days testing would be increased by three times", tweeted the Home Minister.

Besides, to provide correct information and guidelines for COVID-19 to small hospitals in Delhi, Modi govt has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS. The helpline number will be released tomorrow, asserted Amit Shah.

“To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi’s containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in 1 week. Arogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person’s mobile”, he tweeted further.

The development comes after Shah met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal and discussed the spike in novel coronavirus cases in the national capital, presently pegged at 38,958 cases. Members of the State Disaster Management Authority also attended the meeting at the MHA.

This meeting come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s criticism of the “horrendous, horrific and pathetic” situation in the city and said coronavirus patients were being treated “worse than animals”. The court had also asked the government to explain the fall in testing, which had “gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day when Chennai and Mumbai have increased….”

“Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.