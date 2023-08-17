Home

Over 500 Trucks Stranded After Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Block Highway In Manipur

Incessant rains have triggered landslides in Manipur. Officials said the restoration work is underway to clear the roads and restart the movement of the traffic.

Officials said at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway due to the landslides in Manipur. (Representational Image)

Imphal: Over 500 trucks were stranded as heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Manipur’s Noney district, blocking the Imphal-Silchar highway. Notably, these landslides were reported on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday.

Restoration Work Underway

Officials told news agency PTI that the restoration work is underway to clear the road and restart the movement of the traffic. The development comes after incessant rains over the last few days triggered landslides in various places of the state.

500 Goods Vehicles Are Stranded

Officials said at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway due to the landslides in Manipur.

This is not the first time that landslides were reported in Manipur. A massive landslide in June last year had hit a railway construction site in Manipur, killing at least 61 people. The landslide was reported at the Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30. After the incessant rains, the supply of essential items is feared to be affected due to the landslides in the violence-hit state.

How Ethnic Clashes Broke Out in Manipur

Notably, Manipur is in the news after the ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May, and have been continuing for more than three months now, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.

In a latest development to the Manipur violence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deputed 53 officers including two women DIG-rank officers, to probe the violence cases. The officers include two women DIG-rank officers, one male DIG-rank officer, and one SP-rank officer.

The central agency has so far registered eight cases, which include two related to alleged sexual assault on women in the northeastern state. The sources told news agency PTI that the process of taking over more cases is underway.

A senior official said that seeing the gravity of the cases, senior officers are deputed in the cases. Women officers will deal with the cases related to crime against women as it is a mandatory requirement.

What Happened in Manipur?

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes. Around 160 people have been killed in the ethnic strife.

PM Modi on Manipur Crisis

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day said that the Centre and the State government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest.

“The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest,” PM Modi said.

Apart from it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month, while speaking on Manipur violence in Lok Sabha appealed with ‘folded hands’ for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks.

“Come and hold talks. I urge both communities to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. Violence is not a solution to any problem. I assure you that we will bring peace to the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Amit Shah had said.

