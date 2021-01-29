New Delhi: Ever since the vaccination drive began in the country, around 5,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines have been wasted in five states. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Tripura has reported maximum loss at over 10 per cent of the total wastage. Also Read - International Flights: Regular Air Services Likely to Resume From This Month

The reason being accorded to the vaccine wastage is vaccinators unable to find enough recipients after they open vials that need to be used up within four hours. The problem becomes all the more difficult to deal with as every vial comes with 10 or 20 doses of Coronavirus vaccine doses. Also Read - Beware of This New Sign of COVID-19

“So far, 1,623 or 11% of the total vaccine doses were wasted as many beneficiaries were not available during vaccination and droplets fall while shifting it to syringes. Another thing is that we need to use one vial within four hours after which it is of no use,” Tripura’s immunisation officer Dr Kallol Roy told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Coronavirus Contained in India? Govt Says One-Fifth of Country’s Districts Report Zero New Cases in Past Week

In order to address the problem of wastage, authorities have allowed vaccinators to call recipients who were not scheduled to get inoculated for a particular day to increase the footfall. As per data, for every 100 people invited to get Coronavirus vaccine shots, only around 55 people show up at every centre.

The number of doses wasted in Bihar is 1,200, the state’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, said. Bihar reported maximum wastage of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as opposed to Serum Institute’s Covishield.

In Uttarakhand, 4.1% of doses nearing 14,500 got wasted, reported HT.

In a separate incident, many beneficiaries in Bihar and Delhi had earlier shown an unwillingness to take Covaxin jab produced by Bharat Biotech. A higher percentage of healthcare workers had opted for Covishield shot, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

A report by Times of India had stated that Delhi doctors had shown apprehension in taking Covaxin shots due to lack of efficacy data. In Bihar, many doctors, as well as PG students, didn’t want to take Covaxin jab as the third phase trial of the vaccine is yet to be completed.