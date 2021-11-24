New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has lifted several pollution-related curbs as the air quality in the national capital improved marginally on Wednesday. In the wake of deteriorating air quality, the Kejriwal-led government had ordered closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolished activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. However, as the situation stabilised, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday, in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen In Delhi From Nov 29 As Air Quality Improves Marginally | Check Details

List of Activities That Are Allowed/Prohibited

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to resume from November 29.

Government offices to reopen from November 29

Only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3.

The government will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees.

Ban on construction and demolition activities lifted.

Delhi Air Quality Improves to Poor

The air quality significantly improved from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280 today.

Several areas in the national capital including ITO, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road recorded air quality in “very poor” air with an AQI of 333, 303, and 346 while the AQI at Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were in the “severe” category with an AQI 422 and 436 respectively.

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the ‘satisfactory’ category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The air pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) fluctuated between “very poor” and “poor”. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 283 and 303 in the “poor” and “very poor” categories on Wednesday morning.