52-year-old woman’s skeleton found inside duplex house in Bengaluru, police suspect she died a year ago, no one visited her

Police suspect that Dakshayini may have died about a year ago. During this period, her daughter and son-in-law reportedly did not visit the house, which could explain why her death remained unnoticed for so long.

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52-year-old woman's skeleton found inside duplex house in Bengaluru, police suspect she died a year ago, no one visited her

The skeleton of a 52-year-old woman was found inside a duplex house in Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte area, nearly a year after she is believed to have died. The woman has been identified as Dakshayini. Her remains were found in a house in Havanur Layout, Bagalagunte.

According to preliminary information, Dakshayini lived alone. Police suspect that she may have died around a year ago, but her death went unnoticed for months. Dakshayini had reportedly been going through a difficult period after losing both her husband and son. Her husband, Umesh, died around 10 years ago. Her son later died of cancer.

Police suspect that Dakshayini may have died about a year ago. During this period, her daughter and son-in-law reportedly did not visit the house, which could explain why her death remained unnoticed for so long.

After the remains were discovered, Bagalagunte police reached the house and carried out an inspection. An investigation is now underway to find out exactly when and how Dakshayini died.

The police are also working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. The exact cause of death will be known after the forensic examination and other investigation procedures are completed. Police are expected to gather more information from relatives, neighbours and forensic evidence.