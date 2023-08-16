Home

53-Member CBI Team, Including 29 Women Officers, To Probe Manipur Sexual Assault, Violence Cases

The CBI on July 29 took over the probe into the infamous sexual assault of three Kuki-Zo women who were stripped and paraded naked before one of them being allegedly gang-raped by a mob on May 4.

Members of the Lamlai Kendra village volunteer force and displaced villagers from Gwaltabi stage a protest demanding the withdrawal of central security forces and the right to access their homes in Gwaltabi, which were burned during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Yaingangpokpi, in Imphal East on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a 53-member team to probe the various cases of violence and sexual assault in conflict-torn Manipur. According to officials, the CBI CBI on Wednesday deputed 53 officers, including 29 women officers, from different ranks to probe violence cases in the north-eastern state.

Three Deputy Inspector General (DIG) ranked officers, who include women officers Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will lead their respective teams to probe the violence cases in the state, they said, adding that the officers will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will monitor the probe in various cases.

On July 29, the central probe agency had taken over the probe into the infamous sexual assault of three Kuki-Zo women who were stripped and paraded naked before one of them being allegedly gang-raped by a mob on May 4, day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state.

A Special Investigation Team of the CBI is currently probing six other cases of violence in the northeastern state and the alleged loot of weapons from state armouries.

The Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Scores of people have been killed in the violence so far.

Another horror story

Meanwhile, another horrifying tale of sexual assault emerged from the violence-torn state last week wherein a 37-year-old mother of two narrated how she was allegedly chased and gangraped by by a mob of Kuki men on May 3—the day ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meities in Manipur. In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the purported victim claimed that on May 3 a mob of Kuki men stormed her neighbourhood, torched houses and raped her even as she made a desperate attempt to escape the chaos with her niece and two sons.

As per her complaint, the woman revealed that at around 6:30 PM on May 3, a group of Kuki miscreants set several houses ablaze in her village, including hers. Sensing mortal danger, the woman made a desperate bid to flee from the mob along with her niece, two sons and her sister-in-law. However, the mob gave chase and unfortunately after running for some distance, the woman stumbled and fell down and was surrounded by 5-6 men from the mob.

Luckily her sister-in-law managed to escape along with the kids, the woman, however, was cornered by the attackers, and despite her best efforts to resist, the men physically assaulted her and then brutally gangraped the Meitei woman.

“We tried to run away as fast as we could in an effort to escape from the mob,” the woman said in her complaint, India Today reported.

“We cried for help but nobody lifted a finger. Thereafter, some more kuki miscreants again joined them. At that time, I lost consciousness. Later, when I regained consciousness, I found myself in a house surrounded by some Meitei people,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered in this connection on Wednesday at the Women’s Police Station in Bishnupur and has been forwarded to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

