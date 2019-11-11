New Delhi: All government offices, boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh Administration will closed on Monday as Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore has announced a public holiday in view of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

In view of the celebrations, the private and government schools will also remain shut till November 12, Tuesday. However, the banks will function normally. Besides, the offices in Haryana will also remain open.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh yesterday announced his government’s decision to install a Chair in the name of the first Sikh Guru in 11 universities, including one in Iran.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a function held at the Punjab Technical University in the presence of representatives from all the 11 universities, of which seven are in Punjab.

The Chairs proposed by the state government would be established in Punjabi University (Patiala), IK Gujral PTU (Jalandhar-Kapurthala), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (Bathinda), Lovely Professional University (Phagwara), Chandigarh University (Gharuan), Chitkara University (Rajpura), Akal University (Talwandi Sabo), ITM University (Gwalior), RDKF University (Bhopal), JIS University (West Bengal) and University of Religion (Iran).

The Chairs will be entrusted with the task of conducting research on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, Amarinder Singh said.