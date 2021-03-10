Hyderabad: Nearly 57 students, have tested positive for coronavirus at a vedic school which is being run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh. These students were enrolled in the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham. Also Read - No Lockdown But Clampdown: Amid Rising Cases, BMC Tightens COVID Curbs; Violators to be Booked

As per updates, all 435 students at the vedic school took coronavirus RT-PCR test five days ago at their homes and joined the school after submitting their negative reports. However, when the school carried out a rapid antigen test on all students on March 9, then 57 tested positive for Covid-19. Notably, these students are asymptomatic at the moment.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 120 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the caseload to 8,91,004. In the last 24 hours, 93 recoveries and one more COVID-19 death were recorded in the state.

After a total of 8,82,763 recoveries and 7,177 deaths, the number of active cases in the state now touched 1,064. Chittoor district logged 35 fresh cases and a fatality in a day.

As per updates, the Krishna district added 25 cases, Visakhapatnam 17 and Kadapa 10 new cases while the remaining districts added less than 10 each.

Chittoor has the highest number of active cases at 339 and Krishna 136 but the remaining 11 districts have less than 100 each. Vizianagaram districts active caseload is just nine while West Godavari has 28.